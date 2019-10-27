New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,605 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $36,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

