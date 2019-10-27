New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $33,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 136,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 108.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 142,490 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.06. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $81.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

