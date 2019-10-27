New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of McKesson worth $36,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 175.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in McKesson by 165.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,493 shares of company stock worth $1,612,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

MCK stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $153.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.