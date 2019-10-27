New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,209 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $42,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.77.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $438.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $315.00 and a one year high of $446.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $241,319.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,509.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,773 shares of company stock worth $2,844,481 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

