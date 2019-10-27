New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,081 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,505 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $38,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 181.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,041 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.26.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

