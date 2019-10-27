Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 125.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

