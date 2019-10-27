NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $3,089,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 74.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 399,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.48. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.81.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

