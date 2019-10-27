NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 1,532.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

FTLS opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

