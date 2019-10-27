NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 820 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,865 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $138,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,486,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,229,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 758,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,913,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $203,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,510. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

