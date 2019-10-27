NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Acuity Brands to $139.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

AYI stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.46. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

