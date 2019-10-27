NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is Bfsg LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.3% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after purchasing an additional 740,059 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after purchasing an additional 573,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 550,956 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 433,814 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.43.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $236.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.97 and a 200 day moving average of $210.45. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $239.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,339,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

