Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Increased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,305 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.51 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 69.07%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

