Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,651 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 89,875 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 1.6% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after buying an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $106,608,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,945 shares of company stock valued at $45,209,893. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.98.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

