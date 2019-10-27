Nike’s (NKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $112.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.98.

NKE traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.10. Nike has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,945 shares of company stock valued at $45,209,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,718,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 31.8% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 205,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Nike by 19.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

