Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.Com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1,734.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.36 and a beta of 1.51. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $155.75.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.17. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.39.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.