Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDM opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDM. DA Davidson downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

