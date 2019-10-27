Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,658,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,679,000 after purchasing an additional 321,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,366,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,605,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after purchasing an additional 472,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,110,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,958 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $179,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,949.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.