Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,951 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 266.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 23.23 and a quick ratio of 23.23. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.61%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CAO Charles Melko sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $80,028.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $833,008.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $51,038.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,789.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.