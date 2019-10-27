Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Oxford Industries worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,073,000 after purchasing an additional 189,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $8,619,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 102.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 190,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $207,372.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,034.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. Oxford Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.98 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.