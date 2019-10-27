Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 275,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,354 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 716,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 70,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $150,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $15.84 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $979.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

