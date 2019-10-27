Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Down 3.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) traded down 3.2% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.78, 62,814,956 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 24,166,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $150,436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,464,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,116 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,556,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,822,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,243,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $36,216,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

