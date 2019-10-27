Nomura Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $34.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Nomura from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWTR. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

NYSE TWTR opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $350,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,735,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,390,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $397,522,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 331.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $206,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,127 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

