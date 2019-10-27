Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $160.00 target price on Nordson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of NDSN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Nordson has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $156.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total transaction of $2,018,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $1,769,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,661 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,581,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,428,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,234,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 673,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,216,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

