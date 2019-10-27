North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,370 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351,035. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

