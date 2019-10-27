North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.97.

GOOGL traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,264.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,225.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,177.45. The firm has a market cap of $873.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

