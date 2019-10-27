North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.29. 10,964,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,575,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

