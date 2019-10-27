North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Paypal stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,067,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,307 shares of company stock worth $14,151,842. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

