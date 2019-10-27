Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.93. 54,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,215. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In related news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

