NorthWestern (NWE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect NorthWestern to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NWE opened at $73.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $293,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $40,036.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Williams Capital raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

