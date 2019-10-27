Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novan were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novan by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novan by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novan by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novan by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Novan stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. Novan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Novan had a negative net margin of 363.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,067.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Novan Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Novan Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

