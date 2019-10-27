Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of NVCR traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,397. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.99 and a beta of 2.37. Novocure has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,005,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,274.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 7,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $582,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,633 shares of company stock valued at $35,630,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

