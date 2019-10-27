Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

Several research firms recently commented on OAS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid bought 45,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,355,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OAS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 8,446,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,488,848. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $933.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.19.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

