Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OIS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,079,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OIS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.60. 968,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $804.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 2.26. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

