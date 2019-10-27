OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 2,231 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,137,000 after buying an additional 7,446,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,180,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,647,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,782,000 after purchasing an additional 298,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,517,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,401,000 after purchasing an additional 700,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 3,780,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,268. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

