OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after buying an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,087,000 after buying an additional 1,490,064 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,445,000 after buying an additional 242,621 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after buying an additional 629,124 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.84. The stock had a trading volume of 765,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.63 and its 200 day moving average is $198.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

