OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,660,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,659,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,306 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,511,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,821,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,864,000 after purchasing an additional 395,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,025,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.62.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $91.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

