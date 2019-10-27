OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases Shares of 192,099 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.52% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Shares of KWEB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 904,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,009. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $49.69.

