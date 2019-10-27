OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.61.

Cummins stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average of $162.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $179.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

