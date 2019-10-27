OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,803,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883,828. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.