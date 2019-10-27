OneMain (OMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect OneMain to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.08 million. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. OneMain has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.