ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $51,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 739,353 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $44,621,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after purchasing an additional 546,731 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.4% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,461,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467,114 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus increased their price objective on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.06%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

