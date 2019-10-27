Orange (ORAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ORAN stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. Orange has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

