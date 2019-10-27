Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Origin Agritech stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Agritech stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Origin Agritech worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

