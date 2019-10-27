Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.75 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 190.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010307 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

