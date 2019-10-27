Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Hits $0.0241 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $863,757.00 and $61,397.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Livecoin, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00204042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.01464684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00128133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Coinbe, CoinBene, C-CEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

