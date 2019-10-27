Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $153.45. 2,461,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,576. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.27.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.