Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 27.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $4,591,665.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,200.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rowe lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $57.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

