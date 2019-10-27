Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,939 shares of company stock worth $7,259,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.07. 1,389,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,835. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $202.80. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

