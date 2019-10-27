OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Trading Up 6.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $102.01 and last traded at $100.91, approximately 339,657 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 170,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.06.

The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $119.00 price objective on OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $266,746.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,406.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $1,738,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,475 shares in the company, valued at $55,485,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,332 shares of company stock worth $13,587,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,623,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.17.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

