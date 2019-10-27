OST Trading Down 2.9% This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. OST has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $695,632.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, IDCM and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00211481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.01461946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00128220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,625,134 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official website is ost.com. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Coinsuper, Upbit and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

